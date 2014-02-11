Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesdday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

