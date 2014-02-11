BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower RWE Finance BV
Guarantor RWE AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.157
Reoffer yield 2.746 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.4bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BayernLB & Lloyds
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1033739720
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago