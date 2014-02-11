BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.281
Reoffer yield 1.735 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, LBBW, Natixis, Raiffeisen Bank
International & UniCredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1033673440
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago