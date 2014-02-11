BANGALORE, Feb 11 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 31800 ICS-103(23mm) 33800 ICS-104(24mm) 38800 ICS-202(26mm) 42400 ICS-105(26mm) 39800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40400 ICS-105(27mm) 42600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40500 ICS-105MMA(27) 40900 ICS-105PHR(28) 43600 ICS-105(28mm) 41400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42000 ICS-105(29mm) 41700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42400 ICS-105(30mm) 42400 ICS-105(31mm) 43000 ICS-106(32mm) 44000 ICS-107(34mm) 64000