Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.799

Reoffer yield 2.782 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings A (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1033736890

