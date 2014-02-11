BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago
Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.85bp
Over the 0.75 pct 15 January 2017 UST
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS
& TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
144A ISIN US62944BAQ77
Reg S ISIN XS1033005841
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 138,339 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pwU99Z) Further company coverage: