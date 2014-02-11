Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.667

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.85bp

Over the 0.75 pct 15 January 2017 UST

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

144A ISIN US62944BAQ77

Reg S ISIN XS1033005841

