BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 138,339 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pwU99Z) Further company coverage: