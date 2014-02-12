GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which diminished the need for safe havens such as the yen and bonds. * The dollar held off a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having rebounded after Fed chief Janet Yellen offered no surprises on policy in her inaugural Congressional testimony. * Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday supported by demand for U.S. heating oil and gasoline, which gained on expectations that persistent cold weather in the United States will lead to another large draw in distillates. * Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries climbed to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen pledged to continue the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases despite a still unstable labour market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,363.37 (up 0.14 pct) * NSE index 6,062.70 (up 0.15 pct) * Rupee 62.22/23 per dlr (62.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 9.10/9.20 (9.10/9.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to give a keynote address at IT industry lobby groups known as NASSCOM leadership summit. * India to release January consumer price inflation data for January and industrial production numbers for December. (1200 GMT) * Interim rail budget for 2014. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills, on Feb. 12. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a nine-day variable term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion). * The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money and currency in circulation. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the Federal Reserve, made it clear on Tuesday she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank was on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labor market recovery was far from complete. * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday acknowledged it likely triggered a financial market sell-off in the developing world, but said policies in countries such as Turkey, Brazil and India made them especially vulnerable to external shocks. * India plans to withdraw from talks with Vodafone Group Plc to resolve a nearly $2 billion tax dispute after the British operator pushed for the inclusion of a separate tax case in the talks, according to an internal government note seen by Reuters. * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd aims to raise crude imports from Iraq's national oil company by 8 percent to about 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2014/15 as it takes up better terms offered by Baghdad. * The Reserve Bank of India placed some new restrictions on banks' group exposure limits, including the single intra-group exposure limit at 10 percent of paid-up capital for regulated entities and 5 percent for unregulated ones. LOANS/DEALS * Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday United Bank of India UBOI.NS was at risk of becoming the first lender in Asia to breach the minimal capital ratios mandated by Basel III norms after the small lender posted a net loss and said bad debts increased. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.37-39 62.60 62.63 62.37 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 11* -$26.50 mln Month-to-date** -$377.39 mln Year-to-date** -$252.80 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 10 $172.27 mln Month-to-date $204.32 mln Year-to-date $2.27 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 11 Foreign Banks -3.00 bln Public Sector Banks 4.26 bln Private Sector Banks -0.71 bln Mutual Funds -3.50 bln Others 3.88 bln Primary Dealers -9.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 13 88060.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 14 50000.00 SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 58 bids for 373.87 billion rupees ($6 billion) at its 1-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 500.20 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)