* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen flattish with a slight upward bias as the market will focus on key consumer prices-led inflation data for direction on interest rates. The 10-year yield is seen moving in 8.72-8.76 percent band before the data. It closed at 8.74 percent on Tuesday. * India is due to release the consumer price index for January on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said further rate moves will be data-dependent and has cited a "glide path" towards lowering the consumer price index below 8 percent by next January and 6 percent a year later -- targets that were laid out in a report by a central bank panel which proposed sweeping changes to the way monetary policy is conducted in India. * Market to watch for any comments from the RBI governor as he is scheduled to give a keynote address at an IT industry lobby group known as NASSCOM leadership summit. (0345 GMT) * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday acknowledged it likely triggered a financial market sell-off in the developing world, but said policies in countries such as Turkey, Brazil and India made them especially vulnerable to external shocks. * Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries climbed to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pledged to continue the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases despite a still unstable labour market.