* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.63 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.79 percent. * Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * Overseas investors sold 1.65 billion rupees ($26.5 million) worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start higher on the back of positive Wall Street and Asian peers, traders say. ($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)