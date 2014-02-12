* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.40/50 versus its previous close of 62.22/23, tracking the strength in the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the central bank was committed to winding down its extraordinary stimulus measures for now. See for a snapshot. * Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the Federal Reserve, made it clear on Tuesday she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank was on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labour market recovery was far from complete. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.53 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.91 percent. * USD/INR seen trading around 62.07/15 in the offshore NDF market. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)