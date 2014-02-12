* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.73 pct. * INR gains in early trade tracking emerging market currencies and stocks. * India is due to release the consumer price index for January post trading hours on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * Cash tightness may remain despite RBI announcing a 100 billion rupees 9-day term repo for Wednesday. * Market to watch for comments from the RBI governor as he is scheduled to give a keynote address at an IT industry lobby group known as NASSCOM leadership summit. (0345 GMT) * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday acknowledged it likely triggered a financial market sell-off in the developing world, but said policies in countries such as Turkey, Brazil and India made them especially vulnerable to external shocks. * Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries climbed to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pledged to continue the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases despite a still unstable labour market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)