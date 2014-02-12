BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
*India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.51 percent while the broader Nifty index gains 0.47 percent. * Software services exporters gain with Tata Consultancy Services up 0.98 percent and Infosys up 0.56 percent, up for a second day on rising hopes about the outlook for overseas demand.. * Shares in Tata Steel were trading 2.1 percent lower after posting a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday.. * Overseas investors sold $26.5 million worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, continuing the selling streak for a ninth consecutive session. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M