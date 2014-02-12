*India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.51 percent while the broader Nifty index gains 0.47 percent. * Software services exporters gain with Tata Consultancy Services up 0.98 percent and Infosys up 0.56 percent, up for a second day on rising hopes about the outlook for overseas demand.. * Shares in Tata Steel were trading 2.1 percent lower after posting a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday.. * Overseas investors sold $26.5 million worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, continuing the selling streak for a ninth consecutive session. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)