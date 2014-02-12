* USD/INR falls to 62.08/09 versus its close of 62.22/23 on Tuesday on bunched-up dollar inflows, while gains in global risk assets also hurt the greenback. * Indian state-run banks were on a two-day strike starting Monday, leading to more dollar flows hitting the market on Wednesday. * Traders however see strong support around 62.05 levels holding the pair in a 62.05 to 62.40 range during the day. * Indian shares gain, tracking gains in Asian counterparts as upbeat trade data from China and an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen whetted investors' appetite for risk. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)