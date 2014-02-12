* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher at 8.79 percent, its highest since Jan 31. * Yields rising ahead of crucial January CPI data later on Wednesday as well as interim budget due on Monday. * Gross borrowing for next FY likely to be high with some pegging it at 6.35-6.5 trillion rupees ($206.4 billion) based on the 4.2 percent fiscal deficit aim for 2014/15, while net borrowing likely to be lower due to heavy redemptions lined up. * INR gains in early trade, tracking emerging market currencies and stocks. * India is due to release the consumer price index for January post trading hours on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * Cash tightness may remain despite RBI announcing a 100 billion rupees 9-day term repo for Wednesday. * Overnight rate trading at 8.85/8.9 percent, close to the central bank's emergency funding rate of 9 percent. ($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)