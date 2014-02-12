* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9 percent, higher than the 8.9807 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 9.05 percent, while the lowest was 8.907 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 9 percent, higher than the 8.9454 percent cut-off at an auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 9.10 percent, while the lowest was 8.9454 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)