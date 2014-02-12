* India's overnight cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent, in line with central bank's Marginal Standing Facility rate of 9 percent. * Repo borrowings at 406.67 billion rupees, highest since Jan 21. * Tight cash conditions expected to continue as the government will push for more divestment ahead of fiscal year-end and large bond maturity-related outflows. * RBI to hold 9-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupee on Wednesday. * Dealers however say more such repo auctions will be needed to reduce cash tightness. * Tight liquidity also hurting bonds by raising cost of carry. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)