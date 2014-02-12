BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's overnight cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent, in line with central bank's Marginal Standing Facility rate of 9 percent. * Repo borrowings at 406.67 billion rupees, highest since Jan 21. * Tight cash conditions expected to continue as the government will push for more divestment ahead of fiscal year-end and large bond maturity-related outflows. * RBI to hold 9-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupee on Wednesday. * Dealers however say more such repo auctions will be needed to reduce cash tightness. * Tight liquidity also hurting bonds by raising cost of carry. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M