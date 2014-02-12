* USD/INR trading at 62.11/12 versus its previous close of 62.22/23, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar, while a stronger domestic sharemarket also hurts. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving in a 62.05 to 62.40 range during the day. * Domestic shares currently trading up 0.5 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as upbeat trade data from China and an optimistic economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen whetted investors' appetite for risk. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)