* Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gain 1.8 percent, recovering most of Tuesday's 2 percent fall as investors saw the falls as excessive. * Reliance shares were hit in the previous session after Delhi state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked for an investigation to be launched into company Chairman Mukesh Ambani and policymakers over pricing of gas produced from the D6 block. * Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of asset management firm Esquire Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, called Reliance shares "undervalued," and said he saw "a good buying opportunity for medium-term investors." * "Yesterday's fall was more due to sentimental rather than fundamental reasons," Dasgupta said. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuter s.com@reuters.net)