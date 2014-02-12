* Upcoming redemptions of government bonds are sparking speculation the central bank could replenish the debt through bond purchases either in secondary markets or open market operations. * The first major redemption will consist of 51.33 billion rupees ($824.3 million) of 5.32 percent 2014 government bonds due to mature on Saturday. * The 5.32 percent bonds are held entirely by the central bank, which bought the debt 10 years ago directly from the government through a private placement. * That redemption therefore would not add to liquidity in markets, but the RBI could opt to buy debt to replenish its holdings, according to dealers. * Meanwhile, the redemption of 157.87 billion rupees of 6.72 percent 2014 bonds is due on Feb. 24, of which a significant portion is again held by RBI. ($1 = 62.2700 rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)