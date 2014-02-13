GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets held steady near three-week highs on
Thursday, as investors were cautiously optimistic after upbeat
trade data from China eased concerns over the global economy and
helped take some of the sting off the recent emerging markets
turmoil.
* The euro nursed losses early on Thursday, having suffered
a setback on dovish comments from a top European Central Bank
official, while a surprisingly upbeat economic outlook from the
Bank of England gave sterling a shot in the arm.
* U.S. oil settled at a four-month high on Wednesday
supported by expectations that one-time landlocked oil at the
U.S. contract's benchmark delivery point would continue to flow
to Gulf Coast refineries after government data showed a large
drain in supplies there.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second straight
session on Wednesday after the U.S. House of Representatives
passed a measure on the debt ceiling and a new Federal Reserve
chair vowed to maintain the bank's current strategy of reducing
asset purchases at a gradual pace.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,448.49 (up 0.42 pct)
* NSE index 6,084 (up 0.35 pct)
* Rupee 62.09/10 per dlr (62.22/23)
* 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.40 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.66 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 (9.10/9.20 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend
a memorial lecture in Mumbai.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The world's financial leaders will focus on four ways to
boost global economic growth when they meet next week in Sydney
but the discussion may be overshadowed by emerging market
concerns over U.S. monetary policy, a G20 official said.
* India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in
January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party
ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial
output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound.
* India plans to pull out of talks with Britain's Vodafone
Group Plc over a $2 billion tax dispute, in a move that
will prolong a more than six-year old row and increase
uncertainty among investors in Asia's third-largest economy.
* Total bid value 610.92 billion rupees ($9.81 billion) by
day nine of telecoms airwave auction - telecoms secretary.
LOANS/DEALS
* Twelve banks are signing this week a $900 million one-year
bridge loan for Indian Oil Corp.
* Seven banks are providing the $725 million one-year bridge
loan to state-owned ONGC Videsh that will fund the acquisition
of stakes in a Mozambique gas field.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.20-23 62.47 62.47 62.15 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 12* $34.14 mln
Month-to-date** -$409.31 mln
Year-to-date** -$284.70 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 12 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 11 $175.76 mln
Month-to-date $380.08 mln
Year-to-date $2.44 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 12
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 12
Foreign Banks -0.89 bln
Public Sector Banks 13.05 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.28 bln
Mutual Funds -0.70 bln
Others 4.44 bln
Primary Dealers -7.62 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 13 88060.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 14 50000.00
SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25
(HARYANA)
8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26
8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08
8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46
5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 63 bids for 406.67 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 500.27 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion
rupees.
