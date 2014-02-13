GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets held steady near three-week highs on Thursday, as investors were cautiously optimistic after upbeat trade data from China eased concerns over the global economy and helped take some of the sting off the recent emerging markets turmoil. * The euro nursed losses early on Thursday, having suffered a setback on dovish comments from a top European Central Bank official, while a surprisingly upbeat economic outlook from the Bank of England gave sterling a shot in the arm. * U.S. oil settled at a four-month high on Wednesday supported by expectations that one-time landlocked oil at the U.S. contract's benchmark delivery point would continue to flow to Gulf Coast refineries after government data showed a large drain in supplies there. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure on the debt ceiling and a new Federal Reserve chair vowed to maintain the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases at a gradual pace. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,448.49 (up 0.42 pct) * NSE index 6,084 (up 0.35 pct) * Rupee 62.09/10 per dlr (62.22/23) * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 (9.10/9.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend a memorial lecture in Mumbai. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The world's financial leaders will focus on four ways to boost global economic growth when they meet next week in Sydney but the discussion may be overshadowed by emerging market concerns over U.S. monetary policy, a G20 official said. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. * India plans to pull out of talks with Britain's Vodafone Group Plc over a $2 billion tax dispute, in a move that will prolong a more than six-year old row and increase uncertainty among investors in Asia's third-largest economy. * Total bid value 610.92 billion rupees ($9.81 billion) by day nine of telecoms airwave auction - telecoms secretary. LOANS/DEALS * Twelve banks are signing this week a $900 million one-year bridge loan for Indian Oil Corp. * Seven banks are providing the $725 million one-year bridge loan to state-owned ONGC Videsh that will fund the acquisition of stakes in a Mozambique gas field. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.20-23 62.47 62.47 62.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 12* $34.14 mln Month-to-date** -$409.31 mln Year-to-date** -$284.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 11 $175.76 mln Month-to-date $380.08 mln Year-to-date $2.44 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 12 Foreign Banks -0.89 bln Public Sector Banks 13.05 bln Private Sector Banks -8.28 bln Mutual Funds -0.70 bln Others 4.44 bln Primary Dealers -7.62 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 13 88060.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 14 50000.00 SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 63 bids for 406.67 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 500.27 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)