US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank sets cut-off yield at 8.61 percent at 9-day term repo auction
* India cbank sets 8.66 percent weighted average rate at 9-day term repo auction
* India cbank says partial allotment 89.46 percent at cut-off rate at 9-day term repo auction
* India cbank allots 100.02 billion rupees at 9-day term repo auction, received 255.45 billion rupees of bids (himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himamk.sharma.reuters.com@tho msonreuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss