Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Helsinborg (Helsinborg Stad)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 20, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 8bp
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Listing stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005731569
