Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.777
Reoffer yield 2.15 pct
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0BN7
