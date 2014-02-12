BANGALORE, Feb 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39700 ICS-201(B22mm) 40200 ICS-102(B22mm) 31600 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 38600 ICS-202(26mm) 42600 ICS-105(26mm) 39600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40200 ICS-105(27mm) 42800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40700 ICS-105MMA(27) 41100 ICS-105PHR(28) 43800 ICS-105(28mm) 41700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42200 ICS-105(29mm) 42000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 42700 ICS-105(31mm) 43300 ICS-106(32mm) 44300 ICS-107(34mm) 64000