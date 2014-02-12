Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschafiliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.624

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

