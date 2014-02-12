Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (World Bank)

Issue Amount $5 Billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.951

Yield 0.522 pct

Spread Through 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid Swaps, equivalent to 18.7bp

Over the 0.375 pct Jan 2016 UST

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Credit

Suisse, HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas,

CITI, Deutsche Bank, DAIWA, Goldman Sachs,

Castle Oak Securities, BMO, FTN Securities,

Incapital, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Nomura,

Royal BAnk of Canada, SEB and TD Securities

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.075 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN US459058DM26

