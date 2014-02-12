UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here
If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
ATHENS, April 21 A Greek prosecutor has filed felony charges against the former chairman of Piraeus Bank , Michalis Sallas, and six other executives over property transactions involving real estate firms linked to Sallas, court officials said.