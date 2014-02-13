* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.75-8.77 percent, versus its close of 8.81 percent after India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 24-month low of 8.79 percent in January. * Sharp downside in yields unlikely as key core inflation in January was higher around 8.1 percent, and traders expect much of the central bank's focus on the number for setting monetary policy. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said further rate moves will be data-dependent and has cited a "glide path" towards lowering the consumer price index below 8 percent by next January -- a target that was laid out in a report by a central bank panel which proposed sweeping changes to the way monetary policy is conducted in India. * The 10-year yield is seen moving in 8.75-8.81 percent band through the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)