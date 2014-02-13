* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.5 percent. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.12 billion rupees ($34.14 million) on Wednesday, snapping their 9-day selling streak in the secondary share market. * Earnings on Thursday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Indian Oil Corp. ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)