* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
down 0.5 percent.
* India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January,
providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of
national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output
in December offered little hope for an economic rebound.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.12 billion
rupees ($34.14 million) on Wednesday, snapping their 9-day
selling streak in the secondary share market.
* Earnings on Thursday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp,
Indian Oil Corp.
($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees)
