* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.95/62.00 versus its previous close of 62.09/10, tracking gains in regional shares and a fall in domestic inflation to a two-year low. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.5 percent * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. * Rupee likely seen in 61.90-62.05 band through the session, says trader with a state-owned bank. * USD/INR 1-month NDF seen trading around 62.36-62.46 in the offshore NDF market. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)