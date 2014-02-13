BRIEF-Ultratech Cement March-qtr consol profit falls about 11 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 5.93 billion rupees
* Great Eastern Shipping shares rose as much as 6.6 percent after the Reserve Bank of India allowed the company to increase its foreign institutional investor (FII) limit. * The central bank said in a statement late on Wednesday that FIIs can now purchase through the primary market and stock exchanges up to 33 per cent of the paid-up capital of Great Eastern Shipping under the Portfolio Investment Scheme. * At 0355 GMT, shares of the shipping firm were up 3.53 percent at 295 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 71.6 million rupees versus profit 60.9 million rupees year ago