* Great Eastern Shipping shares rose as much as 6.6 percent after the Reserve Bank of India allowed the company to increase its foreign institutional investor (FII) limit. * The central bank said in a statement late on Wednesday that FIIs can now purchase through the primary market and stock exchanges up to 33 per cent of the paid-up capital of Great Eastern Shipping under the Portfolio Investment Scheme. * At 0355 GMT, shares of the shipping firm were up 3.53 percent at 295 rupees.