* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.46 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.55 percent. * Shares of Cipla fall as much as 6.02 percent after the company's December-quarter profit dropped by 16.5 percent to 2.84 billion rupees, lagging some analysts' estimates. * Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner by output, is trading 2.15 percent lower after its December quarter earnings fell short of expectations. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.12 billion rupees ($34.14 million) on Wednesday, snapping their nine-day selling streak in the secondary share market, exchange data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)