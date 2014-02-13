* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.46 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.55 percent.
* Shares of Cipla fall as much as 6.02 percent after
the company's December-quarter profit dropped by 16.5 percent to
2.84 billion rupees, lagging some analysts' estimates.
* Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner by
output, is trading 2.15 percent lower after its December quarter
earnings fell short of expectations.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.12 billion
rupees ($34.14 million) on Wednesday, snapping their nine-day
selling streak in the secondary share market, exchange data
showed.
