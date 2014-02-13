* USD/INR trading at 62.10/11 versus its previous close of 62.09/10 after initially falling to a low of 62.01 tracking a larger-than-expected fall in the retail inflation rate. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. * Domestic shares trading largely steady and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * The pair is seen moving in a 62 to 62.30 range during the session, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)