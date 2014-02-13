* Shares of Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner by output, fell as much as 3.7 percent after its December quarter earnings fell short of expectations. * The state-run company said late on Wednesday that its net profit for the quarter fell 11.4 percent to 38.94 billion rupees ($625 million), its third straight decline in quarterly profits. . * "Modest volume growth and the absence of price increase against the backdrop of high operating leverage has led to the decline in net income for the first nine months of FY14, a situation we are hopeful is better addressed in FY2015E," Kotak Securities said in a note. * Citigroup cut its price target on Coal India to 325 rupees from 335 rupees. * At 0820 GMT, shares in Coal India were down 3.60 percent to 260.15 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)