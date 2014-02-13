* Standard Chartered Bank estimates the government will announce on Monday gross borrowing for 2014/15 of 5.8-6 trillion rupees ($190.02 billion), based on the government's fiscal deficit target of 4.2 percent of GDP. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is due to unveil the interim budget on Monday, ahead of general elections. * StanChart adds the government could budget for a higher drawdown of cash balance in fiscal 2015 than in fiscal 2014, given the amount of redemptions. * The bank also estimates the government will end 2013/14 with a cash surplus of about 1 trillion rupees, despite the cancellation of the 150-billion-rupee auction, as national small savings fund collection had exceeded the budgeted amount by 361 billion rupees as of end-December 2013. ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)