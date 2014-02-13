* USD/INR trading at 62.26/27 versus its previous close of 62.09/10 as short-covering triggered after pair fails to drop below 62 levels in opening trade despite larger-than-expected fall in retail inflation rate. * Traders say several banks rushed to buy the greenback after the pair continued to show strong support around the 62.05 level in early trade. * Losses in the domestic sharemarket also aided sentiment for the pair. The benchmark share index trading down 0.6 percent. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)