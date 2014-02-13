* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off session high of 8.82 percent on hopes that tight cash conditions will lead to liquidity injection from the government. The yield is at 8.79 percent, down 2 basis points on the day. * "The liquidity deficit is expected to worsen, so there has to be some infusion. Some part of it will be met by FX swap maturities," says the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank. * Yields dropped to 8.76 percent in early trade after inflation dropped to a two-year low. * Overnight rate at 9.10/9.20 percent, above the MSF rate. * India's retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)