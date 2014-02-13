* Shares of rating agency Credit Analysis and Research
(CARE) rose as much as 6 percent after the company said its
major shareholders, including IDBI Bank Ltd are
exploring a share sale.
* IDBI, along with four other shareholders, who hold more than
45 percent, "are in the process of identifying a buyer for a
potential sale of 11.1 million shares" in the company, CARE said
in a notice to exchanges.
* The shortlisted bidders have been asked to submit their bids
by Feb. 25, it said.
* In a separate filing, CARE said its board had approved
increasing foreign institutional investors' limit to 74 percent.
* At 0654 GMT, CARE shares were up 4.77 percent at 801 rupees.
($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)