* Shares of rating agency Credit Analysis and Research (CARE) rose as much as 6 percent after the company said its major shareholders, including IDBI Bank Ltd are exploring a share sale. * IDBI, along with four other shareholders, who hold more than 45 percent, "are in the process of identifying a buyer for a potential sale of 11.1 million shares" in the company, CARE said in a notice to exchanges. * The shortlisted bidders have been asked to submit their bids by Feb. 25, it said. * In a separate filing, CARE said its board had approved increasing foreign institutional investors' limit to 74 percent. * At 0654 GMT, CARE shares were up 4.77 percent at 801 rupees. ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)