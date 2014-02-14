GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday, shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the dollar, which probed a nearly three-week low against the euro. * The U.S. dollar was pinned at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Friday after disappointingly soft U.S. data dealt a blow to the already struggling greenback. * Brent crude oil futures prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by a forecast dip in demand during refinery maintenance season and a rise in jobless claims in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday after two days of losses as weaker-than expected economic data rekindled the view that the Federal Reserve could pause in reducing its asset purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,193.35 (down 1.25 pct) * NSE index 6,001.10 (lower 1.36 pct) * Rupee 62.42/43 per dlr (62.09/10) * 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.71 pct (8.67 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data at around 0630 GMT. * India's central bank will conduct a 28-day variable term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.22 billion). * Weekly foreign reserves data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country. * Vodafone spends $3.2 bln in Indian spectrum auction; wins back 900 MHZ spectrum * India to get at least $3 bln upfront from telecom airwaves sale-official. * Iran has asked India for $1.5 billion in back oil payments under the nuclear deal that provides Tehran some relief from Western sanctions, Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. LOANS/DEALS * State-owned Food Corp of India is likely to raise the first tranche of its potential 80 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) state-guaranteed bond sale by early March, sources said. * Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is expected to raise up to 50 billion rupees and Damodar Valley Corp up to 17 billion rupees. * Crisil has assigned Triple A rating to the potential 100 billion rupee bond sale of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Reliance Industries, the country's biggest private sector company, owns 95 percent of RJIL. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.47-50 62.68 62.71 62.46 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 13* $63.98 mln Month-to-date** -$384.03 mln Year-to-date** -$259.40 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 12 $595.02 mln Month-to-date $975.10 mln Year-to-date $3.04 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 13 Foreign Banks -7.55 bln Public Sector Banks 7.17 bln Private Sector Banks -5.54 bln Mutual Funds 3.70 bln Others 4.03 bln Primary Dealers -1.82 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 21060.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 62 bids for 391.67 billion rupees ($6.31 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 512.81 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)