Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg (L Bank)

Guarantor Land of Baden-Wurrtemberg

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 6bp

Reoffer price 99.8220

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 9bp

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1

