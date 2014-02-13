BRIEF-Sintesi: court in Milan requests clarifications on proposal of composition with creditors
April 24 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA:
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement
Guarantor Epic BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 2 pct
Reoffer price 104.33
Yield 0.715 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1 pct July 2017 BTNS
Yield 0.715 pct
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis and Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011261825
* March quarter net profit 71.6 million rupees versus profit 60.9 million rupees year ago