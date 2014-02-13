BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FCE Bank
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.681
Yield 1.94 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 128.9bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1035001921
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.