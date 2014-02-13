BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increase on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 102.45
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 6.2 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0356222153
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.