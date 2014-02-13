BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer yield 2.394 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, HSBC & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.