BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2015
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Yield 4.517 pct
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi & RBI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1034950672
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.