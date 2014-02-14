* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening slightly lower at around 8.85 percent to 8.86 percent, versus its close of 8.87 percent, tracking U.S. treasuries, which eased after retail sales data fell unexpectedly triggering expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause in trimming its asset sales. * Big gains unlikely, as the market would focus on the wholesale prices-led inflation data for January which is expected at 0630 GMT. The market will closely eye core inflation data for cues on interest rate direction. * India's central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country. * India's central bank will conduct a 28-day variable term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.22 billion). * The 10-year yield is seen moving in 8.85-8.92 percent band through the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)