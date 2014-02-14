* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.8 percent. * Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday, shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the dollar, which probed nearly three-week low against the euro. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.99 billion rupees ($64 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data at around 0630 GMT. * India's central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country. * India to get at least $3 bln upfront from telecom airwaves sale-official. ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)