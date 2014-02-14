* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.20/25 versus its previous close of 62.42/43, tracking strength in most Asian currencies after weak U.S. retail sales data signalled slowing economic growth and raising the outlook among some investors for a slower reduction in the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent. * Market to await cues from wholesale prices-based inflation data, expected at around 0630 GMT. * Rupee likely seen in 62.40-62.60 band through the session, says senior trader with a private bank. * USD/INR 1-month NDF seen trading around 62.70-62.80 in the offshore NDF market. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)