* USD/INR trading at 62.30/31 versus its close of 62.42/43 on Thursday, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies after weak U.S. retail sales data. * The data has raised some investors' expectations for a slower reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stimulus programme. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The pair is seen moving in a 62.20 to 62.60 range during the session. * Local shares up 0.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. * Wholesale-price inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) will also be key for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)